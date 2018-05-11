Local firefighter reprimanded for controversial comment on social media

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A local firefighter has been reprimanded for a controversial comment he posted on Facebook.
Don Smith posted a comment about drug addicts saying, "Worthless junkies can just die. They made the choice to stick the needle in their arm. I make the choice to not play God and let 'em die," according to our news exchange partners TribLIVE.
Smith is a firefighter in Westmoreland County with the Lloydsville Fire Department in Unity Township.
Department officials have not said how he was reprimanded.
