Local firefighter reprimanded for controversial comment on social media

    UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A local firefighter has been reprimanded for a controversial comment he posted on Facebook.

    Don Smith posted a comment about drug addicts saying, "Worthless junkies can just die. They made the choice to stick the needle in their arm. I make the choice to not play God and let 'em die," according to our news exchange partners TribLIVE.

    Smith is a firefighter in Westmoreland County with the Lloydsville Fire Department in Unity Township.

    Department officials have not said how he was reprimanded.

