  • Local food banks worried about how shutdown will affect people with EBT cards

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - As the government shutdown continues, people who rely on government benefits are getting hit hard. 

    The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will run out of money if the government shutdown lasts until March. That would be unprecedented, local nonprofits say.

    Michele Newell is talking to local food banks about their efforts to help people who use SNAP, as well as educate grocery stores, for 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories