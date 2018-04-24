  • Local funeral home prints prayer card for Philadelphia Flyers

    Updated:

    All's fair in love -- and hockey.

    A local funeral home had some fun with the Pittsburgh Penguins' win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, ending their 2018 Stanley Cup playoff run.

    Related Headlines

    Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, with locations in East Pittsburgh and Turtle Creel, printed custom prayer cards to memorialize the team's season.

    "Help us send our condolences to the Philadelphia Flyers and their fans," a Facebook post reads.

    The Penguins defeated the Flyers 8-5 to advance to the next round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

    Their next opponent could be either the Washington Capitals or the Columbus Blue Jackets.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local funeral home prints prayer card for Philadelphia Flyers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Overturned tractor-trailer causes backups on I-79

  • Headline Goes Here

    School locked down after juvenile outside appeared to be holding a gun

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ross Township road closing until end of June for landslide repairs

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews battle flames, smoke coming from Edgewood home