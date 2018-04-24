Local funeral home prints prayer card for Philadelphia Flyers

All's fair in love -- and hockey.
A local funeral home had some fun with the Pittsburgh Penguins' win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, ending their 2018 Stanley Cup playoff run.
Related Headlines
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, with locations in East Pittsburgh and Turtle Creel, printed custom prayer cards to memorialize the team's season.
"Help us send our condolences to the Philadelphia Flyers and their fans," a Facebook post reads.
The Penguins defeated the Flyers 8-5 to advance to the next round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Their next opponent could be either the Washington Capitals or the Columbus Blue Jackets.
TRENDING NOW:
- Kyle Plush case: Body cameras show cops stayed in car during search for teen dying in van
- Florida judge does not return to courtroom after berating frail inmate who died 3 days later
- Spokesman: Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized with infection after wife's funeral
- DRONE 11 VIDEO: PPG Paints Arena is dressed for the playoffs
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}