Local gas prices higher than national average

    Millions of drivers are on roads across the country, traveling for Memorial Day weekend.

    Those drivers should all notice the same thing: a jump at the pump.

    The national average for gas is 31-percent higher than last Memorial Day weekend.

    A Gulf Coast storm and the Iran Sanctions are contributing to the steep rise in gas prices.

    This weekend annually is often the peak for gasoline prices as demand starts to wane through the summer and in the fall.

    The national average is $2.97.

    The average gas price in the Pittsburgh area is $3.18.

