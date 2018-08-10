Local group sounds alarm on move to ban plastic straws

PITTSBURGH - The movement to ban plastic straws continues to pick up steam.
The goal is to cut down on plastic waste and help the environment, but it could make life more complicated for some.
"If I didn't have a straw, I wouldn't be able to drink," said Zach Hack, who is recovering at UPMC Mercy after diving into a friend's shallow pool.
Healing has been a steady process, but as he told Channel 11, he couldn't do it without plastic straws.
That's why when he heard about this summer's plastic straw ban trend, he wanted to speak out.
