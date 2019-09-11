Local health leaders looking into 13 cases of severe lung illnesses possibly connected to vaping

PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Health Department is now investigating 13 cases of severe lung illnesses.
That's more than double the number from where cases stood on Tuesday.
Related Headlines
Local health leaders are working with the Pennsylvania Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control.
We're learning more about the investigation to find a cause, on Channel 11 News until 7 a.m.
The parents of a Pennsylvania teen who has been in a medically-induced coma for weeks blame vaping for his mystery illness.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}