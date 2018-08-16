PENN HILLS, Pa. - The Penn Hills School District has suspended the boys soccer team as they investigate alleged hazing in the program.
The district confirms that an incident took place on Tuesday.
Tonight ONLY on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., Channel 11's Damany Lewis is talking to a parent of a boy on the soccer team who claims the boys were unsupervised when the alleged incident took place.
Others don't believe the program should not be suspended.
We are also reaching out to Penn Hills police to learn what they are doing as this investigation proceeds.
