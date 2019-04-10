  • Local high school student one of 2 worldwide to earn perfect AP test score

    A Fox Chapel high school student is in some unique company after earning a perfect score on the Advanced Placement Statistics Exam.

    Rajeev Godse is one of just two students worldwide to earn a perfect score. A total of 222,501 students took the exam.

    “Rajeev is an incredibly intelligent and talented young man.  Not surprisingly, he picked up the material quickly, was helpful to his peers, and has a natural curiosity for learning,” said Antoinette Payner said, a math teacher at Fox Chapel Area High School.  “I am thrilled this amazing feat happened to such a nice student.” 

    Payner said she was proud of Godse’s “incredible” accomplishment.

