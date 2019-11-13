  • Local high school students ‘Paint the Plow' for PennDOT; voting now open

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Voting is now open for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Paint the Plow contest.

    People can vote on eight plows decorated by high school students in Allegheny and Beaver counties.

    The theme is “Don't Rush in Ice and Slush” to encourage drivers to be safe.

    Students from Beaver Falls, Elizabeth Forward, Freedom Area, Hopewell, McKeesport Area, Montour, Plum and South Allegheny high schools participated.

    Voting is open through Nov. 17. CLICK HERE to vote.

