Local homeowners facing animal neglect charges

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two homeowners in Elizabeth Township are facing animal neglect charges.
Channel 11 got a tip from a viewer about five abandoned dogs on Douglas Run Road, so we went out to investigate.
Concerned neighbors said they have been taking care of the dogs for weeks.
We found out that the homeowners are in the process of moving out of state and the neighbors are trying to get help for the dogs.
"Who else is gonna do it? She said her sister was doing it then all of a sudden that story changed and now some other person is living there and he's been taking care of them but you can clearly tell no one's been taking care of these poor animals," said Samantha Stepanik, who has been helping to care for the dogs.
Police said the owners will face neglect charges.
Family and friends of the owners will now be taking care of the dogs. Humane officers also agreed to periodically check on the dogs, as well.
