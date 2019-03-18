HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania House Republican has resigned after an allegation that he had sex with an incapacitated woman against her will.
Rep. Brian Ellis, who represents the 11th District including Butler County, sent his resignation letter Monday.
"I have concluded that it is in the best interests of my family, the residents of the 11th House district, and my own health that I resign from the General Assembly."
The victim's lawyer said her client believes she was drugged while having a drink and was sexually assaulted.
House Republicans called for Ellis' resignation in January.
