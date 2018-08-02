Local lawmakers want to change federal law keeping veterans from getting disability benefits

A local congressman wants to see a federal law preventing some veterans from getting disability benefits changed.
Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pittsburgh) said he's spoken with the House's Veterans Affairs Committee about the law, but they point to a lack of funds.
The steps he hopes to take in the near future to improve the fortunes of McAfee and other veterans facing similar issues, on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
Veteran Cliff McAfee received $16,000 severance after spending 12 years in the U.S. Marine Corps.
His doctors recently labeled him 90 percent disabled after issues with PTSD and severe nerve damage in his foot.
But he can't receive the disability checks he qualifies for until he repays the severance.
“At first it was hard to believe," Doyle said. "We thought it was a policy we could just get overturned. Turns out, it's federal law.”
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Active shooter reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base military hospital
- Passengers shaken when brakes fail on Kennywood's pirate ship ride
- Heinz Field announces Taylor Swift concert policies
- VIDEO: Pope changes death penalty teaching, now 'inadmissible'
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}