NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A local man who was shot while shielding his 9-year-old niece from random gunfire is making it his mission to get guns out of the community and keep children off the streets.
And he plans to do it using sports.
Jaimire Dutrieuille was sitting on a porch at Third and Reeves Way in North Braddock in June when he was shot three times protecting a girl from the gunfire.
According to an Instagram post from his former high school basketball coach, Dutrieuille "used his body as cover to protect a 9-year-old girl saving her life."
“I really believe I got a second chance at life, and me doing what I did God has blessed me a whole lot and opened doors,” Dutrieuille said. “And I’m trying to pass that on and give it back to the community.”
He and his close friends are revamping the Team Braddock Project, a group that aims to give kids in the community extracurricular opportunities.
Twice a week, children can sign up for a sports clinic at Braddock Carnegie Library, and if they come early, they can receive tutoring in an effort to keep them busy.
Right now, they have 30 kids signed up for the program and are aiming for 100.
