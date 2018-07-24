MCKEESPORT - A local medical marijuana cultivation center announced plans to expand and add two dozen jobs.
PurePenn made the announcement today outside of its facility in McKeesport.
They plan on adding 6,000 square feet and hiring an additional 24 people within the next year.
The center grows and cultivates medical marijuana which is then delivered and sold in dispensaries throughout Pennsylvania.
Channel 11's Aaron Martin outlines how this mirrors the growth of the entire industry on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
