Local military veterans, families given Easter meals for 'Operation Homefront'

Local military families are being recognized this Easter weekend, as the community tries to give back.
Channel 11 was there Friday as the families took part in “Operation Homefront.”
“It's helping out our young veterans families and our disabled veterans – and some of the younger troops – that are struggling around the holiday," said Mike Sabatasse, an “Operation Homefront” representative.
Cracker Barrel prepares and gives decadent meals to active duty military members every Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter.
The 30 military families living in the Pittsburgh area who picked up their meals Friday are part of 400 families across the country who are getting a ready-made dinner.
“It’s our opportunity to give back to the military that gives us so much and provides us with the best place in the world to live,” said Mitchell Reece, an employee at Cracker Barrel.
