A Connellsville native and Carnegie Mellon University graduate will take on "Jeopardy!" star James Holzhauer in the show's Tournament of Champions next week, according to our partners at the Trib.
Lindsey Shultz was a four-time winner earlier this year. She earned $101,002 placing her in the top 10 for the year.
She will face Holzhauer, along with another contestant, which will air Nov. 6 on WPXI.
