RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A police officer in Allegheny County is finding himself on the other side of the law.
Channel 11 reporter Courtney Brennan broke the news that a Reserve Township police officer was arrested in Ohio over the weekend.
Related Headlines
BREAKING: Sources say Reserve Twp cop arrested in Ohio & charged w/operating vehicle while intoxicated & failure to stop at accident. #WPXI— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) April 25, 2018
BREAKING: Sources say Reserve Twp cop arrested in Ohio & charged w/operating vehicle while intoxicated & failure to stop at accident. #WPXI— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) April 25, 2018
Police Officer Brian Dourlain has been charged with DUI and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
Dourlain is facing three misdemeanors in this alleged incident and will be arraigned on these charges on May 8.
Channel 11’s Courtney Brennan is reaching out to the Reserve Township chief to learn the status of Officer Dourlain in light of these allegations and getting more information from the Ohio authorities on what happened that night for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘There's blood everywhere': Teen accused of premeditated murder of 11-year-old brother
- Man frustrated by lack of help at Walmart takes matters, PA system into his own hands
- Mother, daughter among 7 injured when car crashes into hair salon
- RAW VIDEO: Man Attacked by Bear and Bitten by Shark in One Year
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}