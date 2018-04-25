  • Reserve Township police officer arrested in Ohio after crash

    RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A police officer in Allegheny County is finding himself on the other side of the law.  

    Channel 11 reporter Courtney Brennan broke the news that a Reserve Township police officer was arrested in Ohio over the weekend.  

    Police Officer Brian Dourlain has been charged with DUI and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

    Dourlain is facing three misdemeanors in this alleged incident and will be arraigned on these charges on May 8.  

    Channel 11’s Courtney Brennan is reaching out to the Reserve Township chief to learn the status of Officer Dourlain in light of these allegations and getting more information from the Ohio authorities on what happened that night for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m. 

