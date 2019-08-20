PENN HILLS, Pa. - Two local police officers are being honored as heroes.
Penn Hills Sergeant David Wilkinson and Officer Preston Peterson saved a woman's life after she was hit by a train.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Their quick thinking last month stopped her from bleeding out.
Doctors credited those actions for helping her live through the incident.
TRENDING NOW:
- Neighbors say they're being overrun by rats
- New lawsuit filed against Diocese of Pittsburgh accuses two priests of sex assault
- Man impersonating cop pulls over van full of detectives, police say
- VIDEO: Local animal rescue group asking for public's help after dog found tied to post, shot to death
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}