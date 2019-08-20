  • Local officers honored as heroes for saving woman's life

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Two local police officers are being honored as heroes.

    Penn Hills Sergeant David Wilkinson and Officer Preston Peterson saved a woman's life after she was hit by a train.

    Their quick thinking last month stopped her from bleeding out.

    Doctors credited those actions for helping her live through the incident.

