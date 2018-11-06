Local official called "pervert" on hundreds of flyers

SCOTT, Pa. - "Predator, stalker, pervert, pedophile."
Those words were all used to describe a local official on pieces of paper scattered across Scott Township.
Channel 11 found small pieces of paper nestled among the leaves on Lindsay Avenue and on Robin Street.
The language is aimed at a township commissioner.
Channel 11 is not naming the commissioner whose name and address is written on the paper, but has confirmed police want to find out who scattered hundreds of the pieces of paper over the past few days.
Here is a portion of what it says:
"Residents of Carnegie, Greentree, Scott Township, there is an imminent danger for women and children residing in the South Hills. Predator stalker pervert pedophile abuser. Husbands protect your wives and children.”
Police said there is no evidence to substantiate what's written about the commissioner and they are looking at what crimes have been committed.
