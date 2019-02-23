Local pediatric nurse facing child porn charges

IMPERIAL, Pa. - A local pediatric nurse is facing child porn charges after he allegedly admitted to investigators that he viewed them for “sexual gratification.”
Kenneth Ricker was an employee at a Pittsburgh area branch of Pediatric Services of America.
Detectives say they flagged Ricker’s computer in an undercover investigation.
One neighbor told Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca what she saw police take out of his home.
