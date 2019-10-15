  • New push to allow local police to use radar to catch speeders

    Updated:

    LANCASTER, Pa. - Local police may soon have another tool to crack down on speeders.  

    Officials in Lancaster want lawmakers to pass a bill that would allow local officers to use radar to track speed.

    The Lancaster police department posted this video to their Facebook page showing the dangers of speeding.

    The police chief says allowing radar would improve safety, but critics say officers will use radar to generate revenue.

    Pennsylvania is the only state that does not allow local police to use radar.

