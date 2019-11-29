ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. - Police and military members from around our area took time Thursday to distribute hundreds of meals to those less fortunate on Thanksgiving.
The Army National Guard Battalion in Mt. Pleasant dished out more than 300 meals. The meals were hand-delivered to the community by service men and women.
Volunteers said they wouldn’t be able to pull these dinners off if it wasn’t for local businesses who donate supplies.
Pittsburgh police from all six zones helped packed up home-cooked Thanksgiving dinners for anyone who needed a little help as well.
It was part of the bureau’s 17th annual “Get Stuffed With Love” program. This year, officers delivered more than 3,500 meals.
