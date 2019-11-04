CENTERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. - A local police officer got to have another visit he helped deliver in the front seat of a car in Washington County on Tuesday.
Centerville Borough Officer Carl Talbert helped deliver the baby, Poppy, along Route 40 on the way to the hospital.
The borough said the mom and baby are doing well and the family stopped by to thank Talbert.
