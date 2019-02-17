  • Local protest against Trump's national emergency over border wall planned for Monday

    PITTSBURGH - “Fake crisis, no racist wall.”

    That is what some are saying after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to build a border wall.

    Channel 11 talked to a group that is against this decision and plans on protesting Monday in downtown Pittsburgh.

