Local radio personality speaking out about K2 problem in Pa. prisons

A well known radio personality is using her voice to speak out about the K2 problem at prisons statewide.
She says her relative who is an inmate at one of them, unknowingly inhaled it and was allegedly punished for it.
Related Headlines
Channel 11's Michele Newell will explain what the radio personality is now doing to get justice, tonight on 11 at 11.
RELATED: 4 more Pa. prison employees sickened after contact with unknown drug
RELATED:
- 4 more Pa. prison employees sickened after contact with unknown drug
- State warns about synthetic drugs, including K2
- All state prisons in Pennsylvania on lockdown after unknown substance exposures
- VIDEO: State warning about synthetic drugs, including K2
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}