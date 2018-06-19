  • Local rapper Jimmy Wopo dies after double shooting

    PITTSBURGH - Local rapper Jimmy Wopo has died following a double shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood Monday.

    We're talking to a local radio personality about Wopo's impact on the local music scene, for 11 at 11.

    The shooting was reported around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Wylie Avenue and Duff Street.

    Just after 7 p.m., police said that one of the people who had been shot had died, although they did not say if it was Wopo or the other victim.

    His manager, Taylor Maglin, posted on Facebook, "We lost a great person today, but just know I will do everything in my power to make his memory live on forever."

    Police spent more than an hour focusing their attention on a white Mazda SUV that appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield before it was towed away from the scene.

    The other man is in stable condition, according to police.

    No arrests have been made yet, but police told Channel 11 News they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

