  • Local rapper Jimmy Wopo in critical condition after double shooting

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Local rapper Jimmy Wopo is in critical condition following a double shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood on Monday.

    Channel 11's Mike Holden and will have a LIVE report on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    The shooting was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Wylie Avenue and Duff Street.

    Police spent more than an hour focusing their attention on a White Mazda SUV that appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield before it was towed away from the scene.

    The other man is in stable condition, according to police.

    No arrests have been made yet, but police told Channel 11 News they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local rapper Jimmy Wopo in critical condition after double shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Call for armed man leads to officer-involved shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Air Quality Alert: Level orange for third straight day in Pittsburgh area.

  • Headline Goes Here

    Convicted felon sentenced in fatal Marshall Shadeland shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Monday's morning commute