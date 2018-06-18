PITTSBURGH - Local rapper Jimmy Wopo is in critical condition following a double shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood on Monday.
#BREAKING Popular Pittsburgh based rapper Jimmy Wopo wounded in drive by shooting. Confirmed with friend. Live report moments away. @WPXI— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 18, 2018
The shooting was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Wylie Avenue and Duff Street.
Police spent more than an hour focusing their attention on a White Mazda SUV that appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield before it was towed away from the scene.
Car being towed away. Police say this is a drive by shooting. We spotted a bullet hole in the windshield. 1 man in critical, the other in stable. Isolated incident. Working to get info. Live report at 5:30. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/pkdCEim8R4— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 18, 2018
The other man is in stable condition, according to police.
No arrests have been made yet, but police told Channel 11 News they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.
ICE SHOPPIN 💎💵🐍 pic.twitter.com/nDw4sQaXDe— JIMMY WOPO (@jimmywopo_) May 22, 2018
