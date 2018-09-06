Local rep calls for both parties to work on solution to opioid epidemic

SOUTH STRABANE TWP, Pa. - The opioid epidemic is impacting people from all walks of life in every corner of the country, but newly elected State Representative Tim O’Neal is doing everything he can to turn the tide.
O’Neal organized a meeting in his home district of Washington County Thursday to put the problem into perspective before he heads back to Harrisburg this fall.
"I want multiple perspectives to make sure that any legislation that we're putting forth at the state level is actually helping across the board,” he said.
Channel 11’s Melanie Marsalko was at the meeting and talked to several people involved with the discussion. Scroll down to watch her full report.
