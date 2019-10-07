  • Local restaurant goes all out for Halloween

    MONONGAHELA, Pa. - Those driving through Monongahela may have seen this awesome Halloween display.

    Angelo's II went all out with their Halloween decorations. 

    An inflatable Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from the movie "Ghostbusters" is on top of the roof, while green inflatable tentacles are coming out the windows.

