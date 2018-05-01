Local restaurant temporarily closed after being broken into, vandalized

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A restaurant in Squirrel Hill is temporarily closed after being broken into and vandalized on Saturday.
We just got to Tan Lac Vien Vietnamese Bistro in Squirrel Hill. They’re temporarily closed after being broken into Saturday. I’ll be speaking to the owner about what’s next for their restaurant. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/cY6yGEwCMU— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) May 1, 2018
Channel 11's Lindsay Ward talked the owner of Tan Lac Vien Vietnamese Bistro.
Hear from the owner about what's next for the restaurant, on Channel 11 News at 6:10 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Road closed after car crashes into Port Authority bus, 1 person injured
- Man accused of impersonating police officer, attacking victim with brick
- Drivers facing most expensive driving season in years
- VIDEO: Attorney general wants charges reinstated in PSU hazing death
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}