  • Local salon owner gives back for Thanksgiving

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A local salon owner gave back for Thanksgiving.

    Robyn Greer owns Bloom Salon on Fifth Avenue in Uptown. She told Channel 11 there are often homeless folks in the area, and she wanted to make sure they had a hot meal for the holiday.

    With the help of her mom, Greer prepared to dish out up to 30 meals to those less fortunate. 

    Hear more from Greer and why it’s important to her to help out -- in the video above.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories