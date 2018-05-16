Local school district addressing issues after racial slur leads to fight

MARS, Pa. - The Mars Area School District is taking steps to address diversity and bullying issues.
RELATED: Racial slur leads to fight at local high school
Related Headlines
The move comes after parents expressed concern about incidents, including a fight that occurred after one student called another the “N” word.
We’re talking to people who live in the district and hope to catch up with the mother of that student who was called the “N” word, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Friends remember Aliquippa woman killed in 'crime of passion' or 'jealousy'
- Angel floating over truck captured on security camera in stunning video
- Restaurant owner arrested, accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman
- VIDEO: Red alert declared in Hawaii, Kilauea eruption "imminent"
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}