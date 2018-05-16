  • Local school district addressing issues after racial slur leads to fight

    MARS, Pa. - The Mars Area School District is taking steps to address diversity and bullying issues.

    The move comes after parents expressed concern about incidents, including a fight that occurred after one student called another the “N” word.

    We’re talking to people who live in the district and hope to catch up with the mother of that student who was called the “N” word, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. 

