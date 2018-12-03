0 Local school district considers leaving WPIAL

UNIONTOWN, Pa. - There will be a critical meeting Monday night regarding the future of a Fayette County school district and its sports teams.

Uniontown School District is considering leaving WPIAL, the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League.

The football team at the Uniontown Area School District could be playing against teams in other states including Maryland and West Virginia next season.

“We’ve struggled in football in the last couple of years,' said Dr. Dan Bosnic, assistant superintendent for the district.

TRENDING NOW:

He said their team has had a long losing streak and they need to be more competitive.

“We want our kids to feel good about what they’re doing and we want our students to experience success,” Bosnic said.

Right now, there are only 19 players on the team.

School officials told Channel 11 they need to generate excitement about the program among students and the community.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

"We need to play someplace where we have a chance to win, and we need to find a place to play that is not 110 miles away," said Tony Mercadante, an alum of the district. "We can’t even get people three blocks away, we’re losing so bad.”

Some believe the problem may not just be because of the lack of winning.

“You have to start at the core of the problem. Maybe it’s the attitude of the kids in the area that needs to change," said Herb Green, former football coach.

At Monday night’s school board meeting, the hope is that whatever the decision, it sets a positive direction for the program and the student-athletes.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.