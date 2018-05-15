  • Local school district holding opioid addiction education town hall

    BALDWIN, Pa. - The Baldwin-Whitehall School District learned just last weekend they lost two Baldwin High School alumni to the opioid epidemic.

    That makes this week's already-planned town hall even more timely.

    On Wednesday from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. at Baldwin High School the school district will be putting on an opioid addiction education town hall.

    They’ll have speaker's address, signs to look out for, prevention and treatment.

