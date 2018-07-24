  • Local school district to vote on establishing school police force

    PLUM, Pa. - Plum School District leaders will meet on Tuesday and vote on creating a school police force.

    Earlier this month school board members met and talked about hiring five guards and a supervisor to create a security department. 

    The superintendent hopes to hire a supervisor before the first day of school in August and have that person help out with the screening process of the other guards.

