Local school district to vote on establishing school police force

PLUM, Pa. - Plum School District leaders will meet on Tuesday and vote on creating a school police force.
Earlier this month school board members met and talked about hiring five guards and a supervisor to create a security department.
The superintendent hopes to hire a supervisor before the first day of school in August and have that person help out with the screening process of the other guards.
Channel 11's Marlisa Goldsmith will have a LIVE report with what the force would look like and how it would work -- on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
