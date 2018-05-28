  • Local school van driver charged with DUI

    

    A school van driver was arrested on Thursday after police say he showed up at Intermediate Unit 1 in Washington County smelling of alcohol.

    Police said the man had a blood alcohol level of twice the legal limit.  

    What the school is saying about the incident, tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

