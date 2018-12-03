  • Local soldier dies after being injured by IED in Afghanistan

    Updated:

    EXPORT, Pa. - A soldier from Export, Westmoreland County, died Sunday after sustaining injuries from an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan on Nov. 27.

    Sgt. Jason Mitchell McClary, 24, died in Landstuhl, Germany, as a result of the injuries he suffered in late November while in Andar District, Ghazni Province, Afghanistan, the Department of Defense announced Monday.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    McClary was assigned to 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado.

    The incident is under investigation, the DOD said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories