Local soldier killed in Afghanistan to be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

A Beaver County native who died while serving his country will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.
Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin, along with two other soldiers, was killed in action when his vehicle hit an IED in Afghanistan in November.
Related Headlines
U.S. Army Sgt. Jason McClary of Export was killed in the same incident.
Sgt. Elchin will be laid to rest during a ceremony on Jan. 24.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police release body cam footage after video shows girl, 2, with hands up after traffic stop
- Euthanized puppy at shelter doesn't die; ‘miracle dog' now heading to new home
- New series featuring Dakota James case claims he may have been murdered
- VIDEO: How safe are Pittsburgh's rivers after barges crash into bridges?
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}