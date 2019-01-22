  • Local soldier killed in Afghanistan to be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

    A Beaver County native who died while serving his country will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

    Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin, along with two other soldiers, was killed in action when his vehicle hit an IED in Afghanistan in November.

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jason McClary of Export was killed in the same incident.

    Sgt. Elchin will be laid to rest during a ceremony on Jan. 24.

