    BUTLER CO., Pa. - Monday was the first day back to school for students in the Mars Area School District, but the middle school is still under construction.

    The $15 million renovation project is still ongoing, so district officials invited Channel 11 for a walk-through of the soon-to-be completed building.

    Throughout the building, there are signs of it still being a work in progress – concrete floors waiting for tile, ceiling panels need putting up, and fresh paint.

    The superintendent takes WPXI's Amy Marcinkiewicz inside the building to get a look at renovations, and how long officials said construction will continue – on Channel 11 News at 5:30.

