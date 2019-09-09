BUTLER CO., Pa. - Monday was the first day back to school for students in the Mars Area School District, but the middle school is still under construction.
The $15 million renovation project is still ongoing, so district officials invited Channel 11 for a walk-through of the soon-to-be completed building.
Throughout the building, there are signs of it still being a work in progress – concrete floors waiting for tile, ceiling panels need putting up, and fresh paint.
The superintendent takes WPXI's Amy Marcinkiewicz inside the building to get a look at renovations, and how long officials said construction will continue – on Channel 11 News at 5:30.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teenager dies after accidentally being shot in the face
- ’I just kinda knew it wasn’t right..’ Convincing new phone scam impacting our area
- British Airways grounds nearly all flights as pilots strike
- VIDEO: Remembering the tragic crash of Flight 427 25 years later
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}