WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 16-year-old Indiana County boy is facing charges after police said he threatened suicide by cop Wednesday night.
The teenager called 911 just before 9:30 p.m. and said he was suicidal and had a gun while in the area of Grandview Avenue and South Third Street in White Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
When troopers responded to the area, they found the teen sitting along the road. He then stood up and was holding what appeared to be a revolver pistol, police said.
According to authorities, the boy pointed the gun at his head and troopers ordered him to put it down. He initially ignored the troopers’ commands before dropping the gun and being taken into custody, police said.
Officials said the boy did not point the gun at any troopers.
After the boy was in custody, troopers discovered the pistol was a toy gun, police said.
The boy was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a mental health evaluation and to be treated for minor injuries, which he suffered while he was being taken into custody, police said.
The boy faces charges of recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
