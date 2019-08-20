BELLE VERNON, Pa. - We all know Eat’n Park is the place for smiles, and that couldn’t be any more true thanks to a server at their Belle Vernon location.
A woman took to Facebook to share the story of a server named Dylan and a 91-year-old veteran who came into the restaurant on Saturday.
The veteran had trouble hearing because he had left his hearing aids at home, according to the post. Dylan took his time, helped the man figure out what he wanted and listened to his stories.
The veteran thanked him for listening, according to the post, and he apologized for talking but said that he was alone and didn’t anyone to talk with.
After the man got his food, Dylan returned on his break and sat with him as he ate his meal and listened to more of his stories.
People sitting nearby were so moved, one of them paid for the man’s dinner.
