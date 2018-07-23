Local veteran fighting to keep his disability benefits

A local veteran is fighting to keep his disability benefits without repaying the federal government thousands of dollars.
Cliff McAfee spent 12 years in the US Marine Corps before leaving in 2012.
He received a $16,000 separation payment at the time.
Since then, he’s dealt with PTSD and nerve damage in his right foot. The issues are significant enough that his doctors determined he’s 90 percent disabled and unable to work.
But a little known federal law is forcing McAfee to repay the $16,000 before receiving the benefits.
