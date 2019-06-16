Local woman accused of threatening to shoot Taco Bell employees

DUQUESNE, Pa. - A woman is facing charges after police say she threatened Taco Bell employees with a gun.
Police said it all started as an argument Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the retaurant on Hoffman Boulevard in Duquesne.
The 32-year-old woman is also accused of waving the weapon at several children.
Police said the entire incident was captured on surveillance video.
Police arrested her and a 33-year-old man she was with at a nearby home.
Both are facing several charges including violations of the uniforms firearms act, and four counts each of simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and endangering the welfare of a child. They are both in jail.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}