CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Beaver County woman is facing charges that she engaged in fortunetelling and swindled people out of thousands of dollars.

State police said they received reports from multiple people in March regarding Psychic and Tarot Card Readings by Sophia in Center Township.

Authorities investigated the reports and on Thursday charged Sophey Mills, 27, with fortunetelling and felony theft by deception.

According to the criminal complaint, one woman paid $200 for a tarot card reading and a 3-day soap and candle cleanse, but when Mills told the woman she was cursed, the woman put $3,000 and an egg inside a "mojo jar."

Mills claimed the egg would trap the evil. Mills cracked the egg and told the woman to run to her car, police said.

When the woman asked for her money back, police say Mills told her it was the root of all evil and refused to give it to her.

Police said Mills did the same thing to another client and pocketed $2,300.

State police moved in to arrest her on Thursday.

Mills sold an undercover trooper candles to get rid of her bad karma, claiming the trooper had raped and killed six people in her past life, according to the criminal complaint.

Mills told our partners at Trib-Live that she didn’t know fortune telling was a crime, but it is under Title 18 of Pennsylvania state law.

