NEW BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The coroner has responded where a tree has fallen onto a woman in Lawrence County, dispatchers confirmed.
The incident happened in the 1300 block of Cleland Mill Road in New Castle.
We're working to learn what exactly happened, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
No other information was immediately available.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Rachael DelTondo, former teacher shot, killed in mother's driveway
- Pack of vicious dogs running wild attacks, kills woman
- Castle Shannon volunteer firefighter arrested, accused of stealing $130K
- VIDEO: Baby siamang makes debut
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}