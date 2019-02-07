HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Hopewell Junior High School was on an internal lockdown Thursday after a report that a weapon might be in the building, according to the Hopewell Area School District.
“Earlier today students shared concerns that a fellow student had brought a weapon to school. The weapon was a BB gun,” a message on the district’s website said.
District officials said all students were safe and in classrooms while a full search of the building was conducted. The lockdown was lifted by 1:15 p.m.
“This weapon was located by school personnel during the lockdown,” the message said.
