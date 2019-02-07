  • Lockdown lifted at Hopewell Junior HS after BB gun found

    Updated:

    HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Hopewell Junior High School was on an internal lockdown Thursday after a report that a weapon might be in the building, according to the Hopewell Area School District.

    “Earlier today students shared concerns that a fellow student had brought a weapon to school. The weapon was a BB gun,” a message on the district’s website said.

    District officials said all students were safe and in classrooms while a full search of the building was conducted. The lockdown was lifted by 1:15 p.m.

    “This weapon was located by school personnel during the lockdown,” the message said.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories