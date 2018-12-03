  • Lockdown lifted at Springdale High School; threat found not to be credible

    Updated:

    SPRINGDALE, Pa. - UPDATE 1:44 p.m. - The lockdown has been lifted.

    The threat was found not to be credible, according to the district.

    Springdale Borough police will remain at the school as a precaution.

    Springdale Junior-Senior High School is currently on lockdown after an anonymous threat, according to the Allegheny Valley School District's Facebook page. 

    District officials said police are at the building as a precaution.

    An investigation is currently underway.

    Additional information will be released when it's available, the district said. 

