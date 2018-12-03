YOUNGSTOWN - UPDATE 1:14 p.m. - The campus lockdown has been lifted.
The suspect has turned himself in and is in custody, according to the university's Facebook page.
Youngstown State University is on lockdown following reports of a suspect with a gun on campus, according to a Facebook post from the school.
There are currently no reported injuries.
University police are in the process of investigating the report.
They are looking for a black male with dreadlocks who was wearing a red hoodie with red and white lettering and has a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact YSU police immediately at 330-941-3527.
Officials with the university said they will provide updates as they become available on its Facebook page.
