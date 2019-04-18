  • DA promises review after police shoot 19-year-old holding gun

    NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Washington County District Attorney has promised a review after police shot 19-year-old Logan Macri when he allegedly pointed a gun at them.

    DA Gene Vittone told Channel 11 News his office is expecting a report from state police soon on the shooting, which happened last weekened in North Strabane Township.

    "We always review every case in which a police officer uses deadly force to see that its appropriatd," Vittone said.

    Macri was not killed in the shooting, but seriously injured. Police said several officers shot him when they responded to a domestic incident at the house where Macri lives with his mother.

