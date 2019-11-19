NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A logging accident Tuesday morning sent one man to the hospital.
Two men were cutting trees, according to officials, when one of the trees landed on top of the 20-year-old man. They were logging on a farm 80 to 90 feet down a steep hill by a ravine.
Two men were cutting trees, according to officials, when one of the trees landed on top of the 20-year-old man. They were logging on a farm 80 to 90 feet down a steep hill by a ravine.
